Deadly CRE outbreak at Tembisa Hospital contained, says MEC Masuku

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department on Wednesday said the Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) outbreak had been contained at Tembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni after the meningitis-causing bacteria killed 10 babies.

The bacteria spread through the neonatal unit in the hospital, infecting babies between November and December last year, putting the spotlight on overcrowding and poor hygiene standards in Gauteng hospitals.

The bacteria, which had proven difficult to treat due to its high levels of resistance to antibiotics, could cause deadly infections in the bloodstream, lungs, and urinary tract.

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said several measures were taken to prevent further infections.

“The outbreak has been stopped and the crossing section within the ICU has been stopped. In terms of the spread, it’s not going to spread anywhere else because we have been able to contain this outbreak within the neonatal ICU,” he said.