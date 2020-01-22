DA to lay criminal complaint against George Mayor Melvin Naik
A forensic report commissioned by the Western Cape government has made two findings against the DA official relating to corruption.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is to lay a criminal complaint against George Mayor Melvin Naik on Wednesday.
Next week, the George City Council will consider the full report and take further action.
DA leaders have turned their backs on him after a forensic report implicated him in corruption.
The DA’s Geordin Hill-Lewis said: “The forensic report has found very serious indications of corruption and also alleged criminal activity, which implicates, allegedly, the mayor of George Mr Melvin Naik.”
Hill-Lewis said the findings were substantiated by several admissions by individuals involved as well as compelling circumstantial evidence.
The party’s leaders will be in George to lay criminal charges against Naik.
