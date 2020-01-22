Anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett’s sister recalls being told of his death

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
Go

Anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett’s sister recalls being told of his death

Aggett died in 1982 in the holding cells of John Voster Square now known as the Johannesburg Central Police Station.

Anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett was tortured for three days before his death in 1982. Picture: Wikipedia.
Anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett was tortured for three days before his death in 1982. Picture: Wikipedia.
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The sister of anti-apartheid activist Dr Neil Aggett on Wednesday told an inquiry into his death how he was devastated she was when the police broke the news of his death.

Aggett died in 1982 in the holding cells of John Voster Square now known as the Johannesburg Central Police Station.

He was found hanging from bars in his cell. The apartheid inquiry concluded that he committed suicide, but the family rejected this.

Aggett’s sister, Jill Burger, said she received a call from a relative advising her that police were looking for her. She said she was excited, hoping that Aggett was going to be released. But an officer then arrived.

“He said: ‘I’ve got some very bad news for you, your brother Neil Aggett had died’. I can’t tell you what a terrible thing it is to hear,” Burger said.

She explained how she reacted.

“And I immediately said: ‘You killed him, you killed him.’”

The next witness to take the stand was Aggett’s family attorney David Diason who told the court how in his view the apartheid inquiry was biased.

The inquiry continues on Thursday.

GALLERY: Inside the police cell where Neil Aggett allegedly took his life

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA