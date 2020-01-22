Anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett’s sister recalls being told of his death
Aggett died in 1982 in the holding cells of John Voster Square now known as the Johannesburg Central Police Station.
JOHANNESBURG - The sister of anti-apartheid activist Dr Neil Aggett on Wednesday told an inquiry into his death how he was devastated she was when the police broke the news of his death.
Aggett died in 1982 in the holding cells of John Voster Square now known as the Johannesburg Central Police Station.
He was found hanging from bars in his cell. The apartheid inquiry concluded that he committed suicide, but the family rejected this.
Aggett’s sister, Jill Burger, said she received a call from a relative advising her that police were looking for her. She said she was excited, hoping that Aggett was going to be released. But an officer then arrived.
“He said: ‘I’ve got some very bad news for you, your brother Neil Aggett had died’. I can’t tell you what a terrible thing it is to hear,” Burger said.
She explained how she reacted.
“And I immediately said: ‘You killed him, you killed him.’”
The next witness to take the stand was Aggett’s family attorney David Diason who told the court how in his view the apartheid inquiry was biased.
The inquiry continues on Thursday.
GALLERY: Inside the police cell where Neil Aggett allegedly took his life
More in Local
-
Repair work begins at vandalised Mitchells Plain school after protest
-
Eskom worker, scrap metal dealer arrested for cable theft worth over R280k
-
Suspect to appear in court over kidnapping of Khayelitsha baby Kwahlelo Tiwane
-
Two more families say their children drowned at Nyati lodge
-
Mashaba: Maimane and I not planning to form political party together
-
MEC Lesufi to give update on dept's handling of Enoch Mpianzi's drowning
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.