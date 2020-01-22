30 people injured after bus overturned on N12

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
Go

30 people injured after bus overturned on N12

It's understood the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn shortly after 6 am on Wednesday morning; the accident caused major traffic congestion on the N12 Highway.

Paramedics are currently on scene and treating patients for minor to moderate injuries. Picture: @@AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter
Paramedics are currently on scene and treating patients for minor to moderate injuries. Picture: @@AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter
2 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - At least 30 people have been injured after a bus overturned on the N12 east before a sharp corner known as ‘Death Bend’.

It's understood the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn shortly after 6 am on Wednesday morning; the accident caused major traffic congestion on the N12 Highway.

Paramedics are currently on scene and treating patients for minor to moderate injuries.

Saaberie Chishty Ambulance Services’ spokesperson Aboo Sayed said: “On arrival, they found about 30 patients that were injured.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA