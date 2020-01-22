30 people injured after bus overturned on N12
It's understood the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn shortly after 6 am on Wednesday morning; the accident caused major traffic congestion on the N12 Highway.
JOHANNESBURG - At least 30 people have been injured after a bus overturned on the N12 east before a sharp corner known as ‘Death Bend’.
Paramedics are currently on scene and treating patients for minor to moderate injuries.
Saaberie Chishty Ambulance Services’ spokesperson Aboo Sayed said: “On arrival, they found about 30 patients that were injured.”
