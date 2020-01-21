WCED: Klapmuts Primary School at capacity and can't accommodate more pupils

Parents are demanding that their children be placed and have complained that pupils were turned away because they did not speak Afrikaans.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said that Klapmuts Primary School was filled to capacity and could not accommodate more learners.

This was in response to parents who staged a sit-in followed by a meeting with the school on Monday.

Following yesterday's meeting, parents were still unhappy because their children could not be accommodated at this specific school.

Parents were angry because they said that children were not accepted and they are demanding that provisions be made for English classes.

The provincial Education Department said that there were 1,500 learners at Klapmuts Primary and it could not accommodate any more.

Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond: "We've made an offer to place the learners at Windmeul Primary School. If the parents refuse this offer, then we will take them off our list. The school has additional classrooms that can accommodate the learners."

The ANC's Sabelo Mahlathi said that there were promises made of mobile classrooms and the community would not accept the offer of an alternative school in Paarl.

"The meeting did not go well yesterday. The offer that came from the department is not going to honour the commitment of bringing in the temporary structure they agreed upon in the last meeting. The parents are not happy."