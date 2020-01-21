WCED: Klapmuts Primary School at capacity and can't accommodate more pupils
Parents are demanding that their children be placed and have complained that pupils were turned away because they did not speak Afrikaans.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said that Klapmuts Primary School was filled to capacity and could not accommodate more learners.
This was in response to parents who staged a sit-in followed by a meeting with the school on Monday.
They're demanding that their children be placed and have complained that pupils were turned away because they did not speak Afrikaans.
Following yesterday's meeting, parents were still unhappy because their children could not be accommodated at this specific school.
Parents were angry because they said that children were not accepted and they are demanding that provisions be made for English classes.
The provincial Education Department said that there were 1,500 learners at Klapmuts Primary and it could not accommodate any more.
Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond: "We've made an offer to place the learners at Windmeul Primary School. If the parents refuse this offer, then we will take them off our list. The school has additional classrooms that can accommodate the learners."
The ANC's Sabelo Mahlathi said that there were promises made of mobile classrooms and the community would not accept the offer of an alternative school in Paarl.
"The meeting did not go well yesterday. The offer that came from the department is not going to honour the commitment of bringing in the temporary structure they agreed upon in the last meeting. The parents are not happy."
More in Local
-
KZN police hunt 13 awaiting-trial prison escapees
-
Mantashe appoints new Necsa board
-
SAA: Further review of flight changes on the cards
-
Sex offences, murders, down; hijackings up over festive season, Cele reveals
-
Suspect questioned over kidnapping of Khayelitsha baby Kwahlelo Tiwane
-
Limpopo officials ‘shocked’ after driver crams 58 pupils into taxi
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.