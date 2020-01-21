WC Judge President John Hlophe accused of misconduct, verbally abusing deputy
In the 14-page affidavit sent to the Judicial Service Commission, Judge Patricia Goliath claims Judge President John Hlope undermined her.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape’s top two judges are not seeing eye to eye.
Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath has laid an official complaint of verbal abuse and gross misconduct against Judge President John Hlope.
Hlope’s wife, Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, has also been accused of wrongdoing.
In the 14-page affidavit sent to the Judicial Service Commission, Judge Patricia Goliath claims Judge President John Hlope undermined her.
Goliath was appointed deputy judge president in July 2016, but she claims her appointment was more of a figurehead position.
She's also claimed Hlope changed the rules when it suited him, undermining the effective management of the court.
Law expert Pierre de Vos: "This is about more than specific allegations of misconduct. It is really a complete breakdown of relationships between senior people in the judiciary."
The Judicial Service Commission is investigating Goliath’s complaint but nothing further has been said on the matter.
More in Local
-
Neil Aggett inquest: Judge completes Joburg Central Police Station inspection
-
Transnet: Correct processes followed for new group CEO appointment
-
GALLERY: Enoch Mpianzi's family in emotional visit to Nyati resort
-
Enoch Mpianzi’s family criticise search & rescue operations at NW lodge
-
KZN police hunt 13 awaiting-trial prison escapees
-
Mantashe appoints new Necsa board
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.