WC govt takes steps to keep critical services running during power cuts

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government is preparing for another round of rolling blackouts.

The provincial Department of Local Government said that it wanted to ensure that critical services like hospitals continued to operate.

It also wanted more households to become less dependent on Eskom.

The provincial government has implemented several key measures to ensure critical services continued should extended power outages be experienced.

Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said that the province was working with the City of Cape Town to prioritise certain areas for continued power supply in the event of a system emergency.

"This is to ensure that critical services around the province can still continue should any extended power outages be experienced. We work with the City of Cape Town, for example, to prioritise certain areas for continued power supply in the event of a system emergency," Bredell's spokesperson James-Brent Styan said.

Electricity demand is projected to pick up significantly from next week and while there is currently no load shedding expected, the grid remains under pressure.

This means load shedding could be implemented at short notice if needed.

Bredell said that they were working with all municipalities to ensure there were contingency plans in place.