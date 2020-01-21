View all in Latest
Go

Tutu Foundation welcomes reopening of Neil Aggett’s death inquest

Aggett was an anti-apartheid activist who died in detention at the notorious John Vorster Square in Joburg in 1982.

Anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett was tortured for three days before his death in 1982. Picture: Wikipedia.
Anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett was tortured for three days before his death in 1982. Picture: Wikipedia.
5 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation has on Tuesday welcomed the reopening of the inquest into Neil Aggett's death.

Aggett was an anti-apartheid activist who died in detention at the notorious John Vorster Square in Joburg in 1982.

At the time, an inquest found he'd committed suicide in detention, but his family has always believed he died at the hands of the apartheid state.

Aggett was one of the scores of activists held at John Voster Square during the apartheid era, among them Frank Chikane.

Chikane has spoken about his experience in detention, saying detainees were tortured and interrogated on a daily basis.

"We all went through that experience. I mean, the last time, I happened to see Dr Aggett in bad shape and I saw him walking down the corridor with the police and struggling to walk and they took him into his cell and that was the last time I saw him.”

