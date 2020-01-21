Transnet: Correct processes followed for new group CEO appointment

Transnet disputed claims of disagreements between its board and Gordhan over a suitable candidate to head the company.

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet on Tuesday said it followed the correct procedures in the appointment of a new group CEO following reports of conflict between the board and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The announcement of the new CEO has yet to be made.

The state-owned entity said false statements were made about the procedure to appoint a new group CEO, which it said was derived from gossip and some confidential information leaked from board meetings.

Gordhan’s spokesperson Sam Mkokeli said all processes were followed by the board, which submitted the name of the preferred candidate to the minister for consideration over six months ago.

Mkokeli said allegations of interference were an attempt to disrupt or discredit the process.

“I don’t foresee there being any problem with him disagreeing with anyone, and at this stage, I have not seen any indication that he might have interfered inappropriately. If anything, the minister works very well and has a cordial relationship with the directors,” Mkokeli said.



He said the minister was still taking the matter through various government processes.