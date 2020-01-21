Transnet: Correct processes followed for new group CEO appointment
Transnet disputed claims of disagreements between its board and Gordhan over a suitable candidate to head the company.
JOHANNESBURG - Transnet on Tuesday said it followed the correct procedures in the appointment of a new group CEO following reports of conflict between the board and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
The announcement of the new CEO has yet to be made.
The state-owned entity said false statements were made about the procedure to appoint a new group CEO, which it said was derived from gossip and some confidential information leaked from board meetings.
Transnet disputed claims of disagreements between its board and Gordhan over a suitable candidate to head the company.
Gordhan’s spokesperson Sam Mkokeli said all processes were followed by the board, which submitted the name of the preferred candidate to the minister for consideration over six months ago.
Mkokeli said allegations of interference were an attempt to disrupt or discredit the process.
“I don’t foresee there being any problem with him disagreeing with anyone, and at this stage, I have not seen any indication that he might have interfered inappropriately. If anything, the minister works very well and has a cordial relationship with the directors,” Mkokeli said.
He said the minister was still taking the matter through various government processes.
More in Business
-
Weak growth outlook keeps rand on back foot
-
Mantashe appoints new Necsa board
-
SAA: Further review of flight changes on the cards
-
SAA turns to Mango to help stranded passengers after cancelling flights
-
SAA cancels 'a few domestic flights'
-
IMF trims global growth estimates 2020-21 but sees improving outlook
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.