Temporary replacement for late ANC NMB council chief whip yet to be named

CAPE TOWN - A temporary replacement for the late African National Congress (ANC) chief whip in Nelson Mandela Bay council Bicks Ndoni is yet to be named.

Ndoni died of a heart attack on Monday.

He was a long-serving ANC councillor who had been in office since democracy.

He was also the first mayor of the Uitenhage town council.

Municipality spokesperson Kupido Baron said: “Getting the replacement would entail the ANC and its partners agreeing on a person and that person, at the next council meeting, would be sworn in.”