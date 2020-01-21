Suspect questioned over kidnapping of Khayelitsha baby Kwahlelo Tiwane

Kwahlelo Tiwane was kidnapped last week in Parow.

CAPE TOWN - Police are questioning a suspect in connection with the abduction of a two-month-old Khayelitsha baby.

The mother of twin boys was approached by a woman who presented herself as a social worker at her Khayelitsha home.

She returned the next day and accompanied the mother and the children in a taxi to Parow where she told the mother her office was.

The woman then fled with one of the boys.

According to IOL, a perpetrator was apprehended and after questioning, confessed to selling the baby to foreign nationals.

However, police could not confirm this or divulge further information on the matter.