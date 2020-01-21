View all in Latest
Sex offences, murders, down; hijackings up over festive season, Cele reveals

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the recorded decreases in reported criminal activities were a result of intensified policing.

Police Minister Bheki Cele addresses a media briefing on festive season crime stats on 21 January 2020 in Durban. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
Police Minister Bheki Cele addresses a media briefing on festive season crime stats on 21 January 2020 in Durban. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
6 minutes ago

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that they recorded decreases in reported criminal activities during the festive season.

Cele addressed the media in Durban where he has revealed that sexual offences decreased by 9.9%.

The minister said that there was also a drop in the murder rate as well in contact crimes such as arson and malicious damage to property.

He said that property-related crimes such as burglary at residential and non-residential premises, theft out of vehicles and stock theft decreased by 10.2%.

He said that this was a result of intensified policing.

"Our concerted effort of building partnerships and working together with communities and stakeholders in the fight against crime is exactly what makes the festive season report of the police a good story to tell."

Cele said that despite the decreases, there were stubborn areas that required urgent intervention.

He said that while 388 suspects were arrested for hijacking during this period, carjacking increased by 11% and truck hijacking by 9%.

