SAHRC denied access at NW resort where Enoch Mpianzi died
The SAHRC was legally representing the Parktown Boys' High School pupil after he died at a grade 8 orientation camp.
BRITS - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is on Tuesday being denied access to the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Resort where 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi died.
The SAHRC was legally representing the Parktown Boys' High School pupil after he died at a grade 8 orientation camp at the resort.
The commission and the family had requested to do a site visit, but they were locked out.
#ParktownBoysHigh #EnochMpianzi the family has arrived at the Nyati Bush resort. We are now waiting for the @SAHRCommission to arrive with Enoch’s parents. KM pic.twitter.com/9rl2MH5tuD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 21, 2020
More to follow.
More in Local
-
JMPD appeals to public to help identify highway 300km/h speedster
-
NICD urges S.Africans not to panic as Coronavirus spreads in Asia
-
Tutu Foundation welcomes reopening of Neil Aggett’s death inquest
-
NW SAPS 'obtained' statements from pupils in Mpianzi’s death probe
-
SAHRC to investigate after CT venue refuses to host gay wedding
-
One Sweet Day in CT & PTA: Boyz II Men coming to SA this April
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.