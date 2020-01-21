SAHRC denied access at NW resort where Enoch Mpianzi died

The SAHRC was legally representing the Parktown Boys' High School pupil after he died at a grade 8 orientation camp.

BRITS - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is on Tuesday being denied access to the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Resort where 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi died.

The SAHRC was legally representing the Parktown Boys' High School pupil after he died at a grade 8 orientation camp at the resort.

The commission and the family had requested to do a site visit, but they were locked out.

#ParktownBoysHigh #EnochMpianzi the family has arrived at the Nyati Bush resort. We are now waiting for the @SAHRCommission to arrive with Enoch’s parents. KM pic.twitter.com/9rl2MH5tuD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 21, 2020

