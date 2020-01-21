SAA turns to Mango to help stranded passengers after cancelling flights
The national carrier earlier announced it's decision to cancel some domestic and international flights due to low demand and to save money.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) said that it was working closely with its sister airline, Mango, to re-accommodate passengers on alternative services operated by both airlines to minimise disruption.
The national carrier earlier announced its decision to cancel some domestic and international flights due to low demand and to save money.
It said that it had embarked on a process it had termed as a "consolidation exercise".
Affected routes included six flights between OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg and Cape Town as well as some flights to Durban.
It's also cancelled flights to Munich.
Spokesperson Tlali Tlali: "Passengers who could ordinarily be travelling or flying on two separate flights could find themselves travelling to their final destination on one flight. That means that they may not necessarily travel at the original time that they had desired to travel, but they will still travel."
Meanwhile, despite SAA cancellation of at least 10 domestic flights on Tuesday, operations at OR Tambo International Airport were carrying on smoothly. Passengers were being accommodated on other flights.
