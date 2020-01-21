SAA: Further review of flight changes on the cards
The embattled airline announced on Tuesday it had cancelled some domestic and international flights due to low demand.
JOHANNESBURG – South African Airways (SAA) on Tuesday said it would review further possible flight changes in the coming days in a desperate bid to save money.
The embattled airline announced it had cancelled some domestic and international flights due to low demand. Flights between Johannesburg and Cape Town, as well as Durban were affected. Flights to Munich, Germany, were also cancelled.
• SAA turns to Mango to help stranded passengers
SAA is struggling to keep afloat as it desperately needs R2 billion to operate. The national carrier went into voluntary business rescue in December and was still waiting on National Treasury for funding.
SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said they had taken the decision to cancel some flights to save money and optimise the airline’s position ahead of any further financial assistance.
“It cannot be that SAA must continue to earn cash without the airline putting into place certain measures to improve its financial position,” Tlali said.
“Passengers who could ordinarily be travelling or flying on two separate flights could find themselves travelling to their final destination on one flight. That means that they may not necessarily travel at the original time that they had desired to travel, but they will still travel,” he added.
Meanwhile, some unions were worried job cuts at SAA were imminent if it did not receive a bailout soon.
SAA said it would notify customers of any further flight changes and accommodate them on other airlines wherever possible.
