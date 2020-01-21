Police arrest suspect after Kathu cash-in-transit robbery in Northern Cape

Police said the 40-year-old suspect and an accomplice ambushed a security officer, while he was pulling a trolley with cashback to his vehicle on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A suspected cash-in-transit robber has been apprehended in Kathu in the Northern Cape.

Police said the 40-year-old suspect and an accomplice ambushed a security officer, while he was pulling a trolley with cash back to his vehicle on Monday. The crooks managed to steal about R217,000 and fled the scene in their getaway vehicle.

A high-speed chase ensued between the suspects and police who eventually managed to stop the getaway car.

Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said one of the suspects was arrested, while the other robber managed to escape in a different getaway car.

“He was attacked by two men armed with a rifle and a pistol. The suspect is expected to appear in the Kathu Magistrates Court soon and more arrests are coming,” Mnisi said.