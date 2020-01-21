One Sweet Day in CT & PTA: Boyz II Men coming to SA this April

Boyz II Men will perform in Pretoria and Cape Town on the 9th and 13th April respectively.

JOHANNESBURG - The voices behind the most popular Mother's Day song and R&B's most successful group in history, Boyz II Men, is making its way back to our shores this year.

Wanya Morris, Shawn Stockman and Nathan Morris, who now make up the group bar its popular bass member Michael McCary, will perform in Pretoria on 9 April at the Sun Area followed by the Cape Town leg at the Grand Arena, GrandWest Casino on 13 April - five years after their last visit in 2015.

With timeless soulful ballads including End of the Road, _I’ll Make Love to You,Song for Mama _and _One Sweet Day, _they are the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 64 million albums sold worldwide.

Their list of accolades includes four Grammy Awards, nine Soul Train Awards and three Billboard Awards.

Tickets to the shows are available at Ticketpro and Superspar nationwide from R290 to R1,750.