Neil Aggett inquest: Judge completes Joburg Central Police Station inspection
Aggett died in 1982 while under arrest for his role in trade union activities. An apartheid inquiry concluded that he committed suicide, however, his family rejected this.
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday concluded its inspection at the Joburg Central Police Station, formerly known as John Vorster Square, where anti-apartheid activist Dr Neil Aggett died while in detention.
Aggett died in 1982 while under arrest for his role in trade union activities.
An apartheid inquiry concluded that he committed suicide, however, his family rejected this. Justice Minister Ronald Lamola ordered a fresh inquiry which began on Monday.
The inspection by the court started with former apartheid security branch officers giving the judge details of how the headquarters looked like in 1982.
GALLERY: Inside the police station where Neil Aggett allegedly took his life
The judge and legal counsel then proceeded to the notorious 10th floor where interrogations took place.
Former inmate Maurice Smithers described what he saw through a glass window.
“He was basically being made to run up and down on the spot. So, he would disappear and they [police] would be shouting at him and hitting him,” Smithers said.
“One of the guys was also walking around clutching something which looked to me through the glass like a rolled-up newspaper or magazine. He was hitting Aggett with it and I was completely baffled by the fact that I was sitting in this room seeing this happening,” he added.
The inspection concluded in the cell where Aggett died.
The inquiry was expected to resume on Wednesday.
More in Local
-
WC Judge President John Hlophe accused of misconduct, verbally abusing deputy
-
Transnet: Correct processes followed for new group CEO appointment
-
GALLERY: Enoch Mpianzi's family in emotional visit to Nyati resort
-
Enoch Mpianzi’s family criticise search & rescue operations at NW lodge
-
KZN police hunt 13 awaiting-trial prison escapees
-
Mantashe appoints new Necsa board
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.