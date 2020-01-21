Mantashe appoints new Necsa board

This comes a week after the previous board members all handed in their resignations, claiming a lack of support from government and political interference.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has announced the appointment of a new board at the Nuclear Energy Corporation of South Africa.

Former Eskom nuclear officer David Nicholls will head the board as chairperson, alongside six other members.

NECSA BOARD APPOINTMENTS



The appointment of the Board attests to our publicly stated commitment to ensure good governance in state owned entities in the @DMR_SA & @Energy_ZA portfolio. All appointments are subject to the conclusion of a comprehensive vetting process pic.twitter.com/2QL7s1wlMa — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) January 21, 2020

They have been appointed for a three-year term.

The department's Natie Shabangu said that this would bring stability to the troubled state-owned entity.

"These board members possess a wide range of skills in areas including nuclear regulation, nuclear analytical and calibration services, nuclear science, engineering, finance law and corporate governance."