Mantashe appoints new Necsa board

This comes a week after the previous board members all handed in their resignations, claiming a lack of support from government and political interference.

FILE: Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe briefs media on the gazetting of the Mining Charter. Picture: GCIS
4 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has announced the appointment of a new board at the Nuclear Energy Corporation of South Africa.

This comes a week after the previous board members all handed in their resignations, claiming a lack of support from government and political interference.

Former Eskom nuclear officer David Nicholls will head the board as chairperson, alongside six other members.

They have been appointed for a three-year term.

The department's Natie Shabangu said that this would bring stability to the troubled state-owned entity.

"These board members possess a wide range of skills in areas including nuclear regulation, nuclear analytical and calibration services, nuclear science, engineering, finance law and corporate governance."

