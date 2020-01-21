Limpopo officials ‘shocked’ after driver crams 58 pupils into taxi
The vehicle was a 14 seater and the driver was arrested on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Transport Department on Tuesday said it was shocked that 58 children were crammed into a minibus taxi, which was pulled over by the authorities.
In a video circulating on social media, authorities were seen counting the children as they climbed out of the vehicle. The vehicle was a 14-seater and the driver was arrested on Monday.
This guy must be arrested bafethu no ways 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 yerrr pic.twitter.com/Y63G0cZKmb— Yeza. (@Sakhile_15_) January 20, 2020
The department’s spokesperson Joel Seabi said the matter was very concerning.
“We have got a preliminary report that indicates that the vehicle has been impounded and the driver has been charged for overloading. Further processing of the matter will ensue,” he said.
