Limpopo officials ‘shocked’ after driver crams 58 pupils into taxi

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Transport Department on Tuesday said it was shocked that 58 children were crammed into a minibus taxi, which was pulled over by the authorities.



In a video circulating on social media, authorities were seen counting the children as they climbed out of the vehicle. The vehicle was a 14-seater and the driver was arrested on Monday.

The department’s spokesperson Joel Seabi said the matter was very concerning.

“We have got a preliminary report that indicates that the vehicle has been impounded and the driver has been charged for overloading. Further processing of the matter will ensue,” he said.