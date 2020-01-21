View all in Latest
JMPD appeals to public to help identify highway 300km/h speedster

The speedster is seen driving in a 120-kilometer zone while being filmed by a passenger encouraging him to go faster.

28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) is calling on the public to provide any information on the identity of a motorist who was seen in a video driving over 300 kilometres per hour on a highway.

The speedster is seen driving in a 120-kilometre zone while being filmed by a passenger encouraging him to go faster.

Although the location cannot be identified in the video, the JMPD’s spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said police would be using visuals from the video to find the culprit.

Minnaar said all efforts have been put in place to ensure the offender would be bought to book.

“JMPD chief David Tembe has issued instruction for experienced commanders to investigate and we will look at every detail in order to arrest this driver. This must also be a deterrent to other motorists, which shows a total disregard for the law and total disrespect for the JMPD.”

