Ipid probe reveals SAPS member may have been behind 2 Caledon protesters' deaths

Two protesters, 26-year-old Tebogo Matselebane and 18-year-old Jason Windvogel, joined a group of residents who demonstrated in the Overberg town last year.

Caledon police maintained a heavy presence in Caledon on Thursday 4 April 2019 after two people were killed following service delivery protests. Picture: EWN.
56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A probe by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has revealed a South African Police Service (SAPS) member could be responsible for the deaths of two protesters in Caledon.

In the run-up to last year's elections, a violent protest broke out in the town during which two people were killed.

Two protesters, 26-year-old Tebogo Matselebane and 18-year-old Jason Windvogel, joined a group of residents who demonstrated in the Overberg town last year.

Officials then said three entities - the SAPS, law enforcement and a private security company - were on the scene at the time of the demonstrations.

Residents were demanding houses and better services.

Windvogel and Matselebane were fatally shot on a bridge connecting the town to the Uitsig and Riemvasmaak communities.

Ipid said the investigation was at an advanced stage, but they had identified the officer involved in the incident.

A warning statement will be obtained from the suspect.

Once this process is completed, the case docket will be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

