Enoch Mpianzi’s family criticise search & rescue operations at NW lodge
The 13-year-old drowned at a Parktown Boys’ High School orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge in Brits, North West, last week.
BRITS - The family of Enoch Mpianzi on Tuesday criticised the search and rescue operations that led to their son’s body being discovered near the Crocodile River Bank.
The 13-year-old drowned at a Parktown Boys’ High School orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge in Brits, North West, last week.
Investigations were launched by the police and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which accompanied the Mpianzi family to the site on Tuesday.
GALLERY: Enoch Mpianzi's family in emotional visit to Nyati resort
The family first had to drive to the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge and after a two-hour journey, they were locked outside. After a go-ahead from the SAHRC, they jumped over the camp’s gate to see where their son died.
#ParktownBoysHigh #EnochMpianzi’s mother after jumping over the resort’s gate. KM pic.twitter.com/F3w2DaqNpz— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 21, 2020
An emotional Itamba Guy, Enoch’s father, told how they were stopped from helping with the search operations because the area became a crime scene.
He said if he knew Enoch would be put in a river, he would not have allowed him to go to the camp.
The family fetched Enoch’s body as they made arrangements for the funeral, which was expected to happen next week.
GALLERY: Nyati resort denies access to SAHRC after Enoch Mpianzi drowning
