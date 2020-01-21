Enoch Mpianzi not first child to drown at Nyati lodge

Eyewitness News has spoken to at least two people who confirmed that a grade 12 pupil died at the Nyati Sports School in April 2010.

JOHANNESBURG - While an investigation into the death of Enoch Mpianzi continues with sharp focus, two sources have told Eyewitness News of a similar incident at the Nyati Bush and River Break campsite where the tragic event unfolded.

Mpianzi - a grade 8 pupil at Parktown Boys' High School - died last week in the Crocodile River where he’s been last seen on a raft.

It was made by his schoolmates as part of an orientation camp activity at the Brits lodge.

Mpianzi (13) was not wearing a life jacket at the time of his death, raising further questions about safety.

South Africans and some frantic members of Mpianzi’s family woke up to the news of his tragic death on Friday.

But it was not the first time that a death involving a pupil had happened at the same lodge in Brits, highlighting glaring concerns about using the facility.

Mellony Sias from Adamantia High School in Kimberley was part of a hockey team participating in water activities in the Crocodile River and drowned.

The school confirmed this, while another person who helped during the search and rescue mission at the time has backed the information.

It’s not clear what the school did at the time or if safety procedures were reviewed.

Meanwhile, Nyati Bush and River Break manager Anton Knoetze has not yet responded to requests for a right of reply.

He did, however, tell Eyewitness News last week that Enoch Mpianzi's death was an unfortunate accident and that no one was to blame.

