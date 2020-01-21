Classes at Parktown Boys' High expected to resume today

Parents were called to a closed meeting on Monday for an update on the investigation into the teenager's drowning at an orientation camp in the North West.

PARKTOWN - Classes are expected to resume at Parktown Boys' High on Tuesday morning following a day of trauma counselling for those affected by the death of grade 8 pupil Enoch Mpianzi.

Parents were called to a closed meeting on Monday for an update on the investigation into the teenager's drowning at an orientation camp in the North West.

The 13-year-old's body was found on Friday in the Crocodile River after a water activity involving building a raft so the learners could cross the river.

VIDEO: Parktown Boys’ parents: we need to hear the facts before criticising

Parents at the school have been urged to carefully monitor their children to determine whether they need further counselling.

An independent inquiry has been set up by the Gauteng Department of Basic Education into the grade 8 pupil’s death.

The department's Steve Mabona said parents needed to support the process.

“We’ve put down our foot on introducing the probe. If we didn’t do that, then we were not going to have answers into the questions that are being raised. So, an independent probe will then assist us to get those answers because they are independent.”

Mabona said they didn’t want to preempt the outcome of the investigation, which was expected to be completed in three months.

VIDEO: Informing Enoch Mpianzi's family of his death was very difficult - Lesufi