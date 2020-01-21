Classes at Parktown Boys' High expected to resume today
Parents were called to a closed meeting on Monday for an update on the investigation into the teenager's drowning at an orientation camp in the North West.
PARKTOWN - Classes are expected to resume at Parktown Boys' High on Tuesday morning following a day of trauma counselling for those affected by the death of grade 8 pupil Enoch Mpianzi.
Parents were called to a closed meeting on Monday for an update on the investigation into the teenager's drowning at an orientation camp in the North West.
The 13-year-old's body was found on Friday in the Crocodile River after a water activity involving building a raft so the learners could cross the river.
VIDEO: Parktown Boys’ parents: we need to hear the facts before criticising
Parents at the school have been urged to carefully monitor their children to determine whether they need further counselling.
An independent inquiry has been set up by the Gauteng Department of Basic Education into the grade 8 pupil’s death.
The department's Steve Mabona said parents needed to support the process.
“We’ve put down our foot on introducing the probe. If we didn’t do that, then we were not going to have answers into the questions that are being raised. So, an independent probe will then assist us to get those answers because they are independent.”
Mabona said they didn’t want to preempt the outcome of the investigation, which was expected to be completed in three months.
VIDEO: Informing Enoch Mpianzi's family of his death was very difficult - Lesufi
Timeline
More in Local
-
KZN Education Dept slammed for preventing some matriculants from writing exams
-
CARTOON: Cold Comfort
-
GED expects probe into Enoch Mpianzi's death to be completed in 3 months
-
SA chrome firms warn of more than 1,200 job cuts
-
Probe launched into Sedibeng cops who allegedly assaulted, manhandled woman
-
Ndabeni-Abrahams says claims of her abusing taxpayers’ money devoid of truth
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.