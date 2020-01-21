ANCYL’s Sizophila Mkhize: Lekgotla bullies must face disciplinary action

Mkhize said she was refused entry by staffers from the secretary-general's office and the Presidency who told her that older people were complaining about her dress code.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize has spoken out about being briefly barred from entering the venue of the ANC's NEC lekgotla in Irene over the weekend, saying she wanted those responsible to face the party's disciplinary committee.

Mkhize said she was refused entry by staffers from the secretary general's office and the Presidency who told her that older people were complaining about her dress code.

She was, however, allowed to enter the venue later on.

On her Facebook page, she said she was reprimanded over her knee-high dress.

Mkhize insists that she was not wearing a mini skirt.

“I am not scared of anyone regardless of the office they may hold. I am not scared of any bullying; whoever tries to bully me. I will show them what bullying is.”

After she forced her way into the venue, she reported the matter to secretary general Ace Magashule and his deputy Jesse Duarte.

A few minutes later, they approached the two staffers concerned and the pair were asked to apologise, which they did.

Mkhize has accepted their apology but wants them to be disciplined.

“Women must stand their ground, women cannot be victims of people who have their own issues and insecurities.”

Mkhize said women must be given respect and not bullied by sexists who don’t understand the policies of the ANC.