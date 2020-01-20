View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Zondo dismisses Sipho Shabalala’s application to halt testimony from PwC auditor

PwC forensic auditor Trevor White's name was brought up by Hawks colonel Johannes van Loggerenberg who testified about interference with law enforcement agencies last week.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, 8 October 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, 8 October 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has on Monday dismissed an application by former KwaZulu-Natal Treasury head Sipho Shabalala.

Shabalala had wanted to stop PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) forensic auditor Trevor White from testifying at the state capture commission.

After Zondo's dismissal, the commission is now expected to hear from White.

“I’m going to dismiss the application. If the applicants really require me to give reasons, they will request them and they will be given.”

White's name was brought up by Hawks colonel Johannes van Loggerenberg who testified about interference with law enforcement agencies last week.

White is expected to lead evidence on the alleged criminal activities of Durban businessman Thoshan Panday and how he was vetted by PwC.

Van Loggerenberg told the commission that decisions on Panday's case were political because "everyone including investigators" knew that Panday and Edward Zuma were business partners.

Shabalala is one of the main accused in the fraud and corruption trial case now known as amigos and his lawyer advocate Shezi said he would be prejudiced.

“If this testimony is allowed to continue before it is heard in the criminal court, it is trial-related prejudice. The presiding officer who might be handling this matter may be watching the commission.”

WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry, 20 January 2020

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA