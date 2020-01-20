Zondo dismisses Sipho Shabalala’s application to halt testimony from PwC auditor

PwC forensic auditor Trevor White's name was brought up by Hawks colonel Johannes van Loggerenberg who testified about interference with law enforcement agencies last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has on Monday dismissed an application by former KwaZulu-Natal Treasury head Sipho Shabalala.

Shabalala had wanted to stop PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) forensic auditor Trevor White from testifying at the state capture commission.

After Zondo's dismissal, the commission is now expected to hear from White.

“I’m going to dismiss the application. If the applicants really require me to give reasons, they will request them and they will be given.”

White's name was brought up by Hawks colonel Johannes van Loggerenberg who testified about interference with law enforcement agencies last week.

White is expected to lead evidence on the alleged criminal activities of Durban businessman Thoshan Panday and how he was vetted by PwC.

Van Loggerenberg told the commission that decisions on Panday's case were political because "everyone including investigators" knew that Panday and Edward Zuma were business partners.

Shabalala is one of the main accused in the fraud and corruption trial case now known as amigos and his lawyer advocate Shezi said he would be prejudiced.

“If this testimony is allowed to continue before it is heard in the criminal court, it is trial-related prejudice. The presiding officer who might be handling this matter may be watching the commission.”

