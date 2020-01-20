WC Health Dept concerned after EMS crews attacked over weekend

The Western Cape Health Department said that 26 EMS-related incidents were reported in 2019.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department has raised concern following two separate attacks on Metro EMS ambulances.

Both incidents occurred on Sunday and were reported to the SAPS.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, an ambulance was stoned in Ravensmead while paramedics were transporting a patient to Tygerberg Hospital.

A female paramedic sustained an eye injury when the ambulance's windscreen shattered.

Hours later in Atlantis, EMS crew members were robbed of their personal belongings while treating a patient.

The Western Cape Health Department said that 26 EMS-related incidents were reported in 2019.

The department has urged residents to protect EMS personnel, as these attacks were mostly reported in communities where emergency services were most needed.