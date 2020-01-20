Violence erupts in QwaQwa after child (8) drowns while fetching water in river

The community has faced water shortages for years now and say Sunday’s drowning was the last straw.

JOHANNESBURG - Violence has erupted in the small town of QwaQwa, in the eastern Free State, after an eight-year-old girl drowned while she and her brother were fetching water in a river.

Protesters are now blockading roads, burning tyres and stopping passing vehicles.

Roads in Qwaqwa in the Free State were barricaded with stones and burning tyres this morning.

According to reports, residents started protesting in the early hours of this morning.

In the area of Phuthaditjhaba a car has also reportedly been set alight morning.

Strong police.. pic.twitter.com/5jfNkm5pOE — RIOT & ATTACK info SA (@RiotAndAttackSA) January 20, 2020

Situation in qwaqwa right now....



ANC corruption has destroyed qwaqwa and people are so poor with no basic service delivery.#QwaQwaWaterCrisis pic.twitter.com/DAdbdnwaFd — Letshela Mofokeng (@SA_first_) January 20, 2020

A friend sent me these pics of a shutdown protest in Qwaqwa which has been subjected to a water crisis since, at least 2016. BTW, ANC won Maluti-a-Phofung municipality with 67% of the vote in 2016. pic.twitter.com/rzyY5md1x5 — Quinton Mtyala (@mtyala) January 20, 2020