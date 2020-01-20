Violence erupts in QwaQwa after child (8) drowns while fetching water in river
The community has faced water shortages for years now and say Sunday’s drowning was the last straw.
JOHANNESBURG - Violence has erupted in the small town of QwaQwa, in the eastern Free State, after an eight-year-old girl drowned while she and her brother were fetching water in a river.
Protesters are now blockading roads, burning tyres and stopping passing vehicles.
Roads in Qwaqwa in the Free State were barricaded with stones and burning tyres this morning.— RIOT & ATTACK info SA (@RiotAndAttackSA) January 20, 2020
According to reports, residents started protesting in the early hours of this morning.
In the area of Phuthaditjhaba a car has also reportedly been set alight morning.
Strong police.. pic.twitter.com/5jfNkm5pOE
Situation in qwaqwa right now....— Letshela Mofokeng (@SA_first_) January 20, 2020
ANC corruption has destroyed qwaqwa and people are so poor with no basic service delivery.#QwaQwaWaterCrisis pic.twitter.com/DAdbdnwaFd
A friend sent me these pics of a shutdown protest in Qwaqwa which has been subjected to a water crisis since, at least 2016. BTW, ANC won Maluti-a-Phofung municipality with 67% of the vote in 2016. pic.twitter.com/rzyY5md1x5— Quinton Mtyala (@mtyala) January 20, 2020
Current Situation #Qwaqwa pic.twitter.com/CZY1URMKUx— Kekeletso Tsosane (@KaayShaz) January 20, 2020
An eight-year-old girl has drowned at a river in QwaQwa in the eastern Free State.— Thapelo (@Mtm_83) January 19, 2020
The deceased and her 10-year-old brother were fetching water at the river when the tragedy happened.
QwaQwa and surrounding areas have been battling with chronic water shortages for years. pic.twitter.com/pEkyyecSUI
