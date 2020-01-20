SAPS paid Thoshan Panday R47m over 10 months, Zondo Inquiry hears
PwC forensic auditor Trevor White on Monday testified at the commission on alleged criminal activities by Panday, who has also been linked to former President Jacob Zuma's son Edward Zuma.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has heard how the SAPS paid Durban businessman Thoshan Panday R47 million over 10 months while flouting procurement procedures.
PwC forensic auditor Trevor White on Monday testified at the commission on alleged criminal activities by Panday, who has also been linked to former President Jacob Zuma's son Edward Zuma.
White took the stand following an application to delay his testimony by former KwaZulu-Natal Treasury boss Sipho Shabalala but the commission dismissed it.
White said that he looked at procurement by police for products and services supplied by Panday, including for the World Cup in 2010, and where more than one company had tendered, the other companies still belonged to Panday or his wife or his mother.
"Chair, it was approximately R47 million during the period of November 2009 to August 2010, which is some 10 months. On average, they were billing approximately three times the price they were procuring the goods for and it could be anything from a generator to a Garmin to sunscreen."
Earlier, lawyers representing former Shabalala asked the state capture commission to postpone White's testimony.
Shabalala's lawyer Advocate Shezi argued that he would be prejudiced.
“If this testimony is allowed to continue before it is heard in the criminal court, it is trial-related prejudice. The presiding officer who might be handling this matter may be watching the commission.”
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dismissed the application.
“I’m going to dismiss the application. If the applicants really require me to give reasons, they will request them and they will be given.”
WATCH: Thoshan Panday's dealings with police in spotlight at Zondo Inquiry
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa signs money bills into law, SOEs to possibly receive funding
-
Case against Sandra Munsamy’s alleged kidnappers postponed
-
SAA says flights operating normally after bailout talks stall
-
Motshekga calls for thorough probe after 2 pupils die in drowning incidents
-
Zondo dismisses Sipho Shabalala’s application to halt testimony from PwC auditor
-
Lawyer: Indemnity forms invalid if schools are negligent
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.