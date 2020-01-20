SAPS paid Thoshan Panday R47m over 10 months, Zondo Inquiry hears

PwC forensic auditor Trevor White on Monday testified at the commission on alleged criminal activities by Panday, who has also been linked to former President Jacob Zuma's son Edward Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has heard how the SAPS paid Durban businessman Thoshan Panday R47 million over 10 months while flouting procurement procedures.

PwC forensic auditor Trevor White on Monday testified at the commission on alleged criminal activities by Panday, who has also been linked to former President Jacob Zuma's son Edward Zuma.

White took the stand following an application to delay his testimony by former KwaZulu-Natal Treasury boss Sipho Shabalala but the commission dismissed it.

White said that he looked at procurement by police for products and services supplied by Panday, including for the World Cup in 2010, and where more than one company had tendered, the other companies still belonged to Panday or his wife or his mother.

"Chair, it was approximately R47 million during the period of November 2009 to August 2010, which is some 10 months. On average, they were billing approximately three times the price they were procuring the goods for and it could be anything from a generator to a Garmin to sunscreen."

Earlier, lawyers representing former Shabalala asked the state capture commission to postpone White's testimony.

Shabalala's lawyer Advocate Shezi argued that he would be prejudiced.

“If this testimony is allowed to continue before it is heard in the criminal court, it is trial-related prejudice. The presiding officer who might be handling this matter may be watching the commission.”

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dismissed the application.

“I’m going to dismiss the application. If the applicants really require me to give reasons, they will request them and they will be given.”

