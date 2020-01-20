SAPS paid Thoshan Panday R47m over 10 months, Zondo Inquiry hears

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
Go

SAPS paid Thoshan Panday R47m over 10 months, Zondo Inquiry hears

PwC forensic auditor Trevor White on Monday testified at the commission on alleged criminal activities by Panday, who has also been linked to former President Jacob Zuma's son Edward Zuma.

A YouTube screengrab of PwC forensic auditor Trevor White giving testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on 20 January 2020.
A YouTube screengrab of PwC forensic auditor Trevor White giving testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on 20 January 2020.
3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has heard how the SAPS paid Durban businessman Thoshan Panday R47 million over 10 months while flouting procurement procedures.

PwC forensic auditor Trevor White on Monday testified at the commission on alleged criminal activities by Panday, who has also been linked to former President Jacob Zuma's son Edward Zuma.

White took the stand following an application to delay his testimony by former KwaZulu-Natal Treasury boss Sipho Shabalala but the commission dismissed it.

White said that he looked at procurement by police for products and services supplied by Panday, including for the World Cup in 2010, and where more than one company had tendered, the other companies still belonged to Panday or his wife or his mother.

"Chair, it was approximately R47 million during the period of November 2009 to August 2010, which is some 10 months. On average, they were billing approximately three times the price they were procuring the goods for and it could be anything from a generator to a Garmin to sunscreen."

Earlier, lawyers representing former Shabalala asked the state capture commission to postpone White's testimony.

Shabalala's lawyer Advocate Shezi argued that he would be prejudiced.

“If this testimony is allowed to continue before it is heard in the criminal court, it is trial-related prejudice. The presiding officer who might be handling this matter may be watching the commission.”

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dismissed the application.

“I’m going to dismiss the application. If the applicants really require me to give reasons, they will request them and they will be given.”

WATCH: Thoshan Panday's dealings with police in spotlight at Zondo Inquiry

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA