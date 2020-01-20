SA chrome firms warn of more than 1,200 job cuts

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
Go

SA chrome firms warn of more than 1,200 job cuts

Joint venture partners Glencore and Merafe Resources could cut up to 665 jobs and have started consultations with workers at their Rustenburg ferrochrome smelter.

FILE: Underground at Kroondal chrome mine. Picture: Glencore.com.
FILE: Underground at Kroondal chrome mine. Picture: Glencore.com.
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - Local chrome firms on Monday warned of more than 1,200 potential job cuts, citing power cuts, rising electricity tariffs and increased competition from overseas.

The potential layoffs highlight the risks posed to Africa’s most industrialised economy by struggling state power utility Eskom, which is struggling with breakdowns at its coal-fired power plants and is mired in a financial crisis.

They also pile more pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government, which is trying to contain 29% unemployment.

Joint venture partners Glencore and Merafe Resources could cut up to 665 jobs and have started consultations with workers at their Rustenburg ferrochrome smelter.

“The consultation process is as a result of deteriorating operations and market conditions across the South African ferrochrome industry, including unsustainable electricity tariffs and interruptions, cross-subsidies and real cost inflation,” Merafe said in a statement.

“The Rustenburg Smelter has suffered material financial losses which are expected to continue for the foreseeable future,” the statement said.

The Rustenburg smelter has an operational capacity of around 430,000 tonnes of ferrochrome a year.

Separately, Samancor Chrome notified trade unions about 599 potential job cuts at its smelting operations and corporate offices, a letter to trade unions seen by Reuters said.

Samancor, a private company, produces more than 1 million tonnes of ferrochrome - used to make stainless steel - per year, according to its website.

A Semancor spokeswoman was not available for comment.

Trade union Solidarity puts the number of job losses in the country's manufacturing sector last year at more than 7,000.

It said in a statement that Eskom’s unreliability and rising tariffs were some of the main reasons for the layoffs.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA