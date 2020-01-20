Relief for Capetonians as gale-force winds die down
The intense upper air system that resulted in fierce winds is now moving away from the Cape region.
CAPE TOWN - Strong gust winds lashed the Cape metropolitan area since Friday, with the city's Disaster Risk Management Centre recording a number of damages in various neighbourhoods.
No injuries were reported.
Videos on social media showed people clinging onto traffic lights, street lamp poles and each other to brace themselves against the wind.
An MSC cruise ship also had to remain docked at Table Bay harbour as a result of the high wind speeds, but it has since departed.
Forecaster Matshidiso Mogale: "The system is weakening and moving east of our region."
Disaster Risk Management said that the roofs of homes in Fresnaye, Bonteheuwel, Sea Point and Macassar were damaged.
Storm-related power cuts were also experienced in Pinelands, Bridgetown and Wynberg.
