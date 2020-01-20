Ramaphosa: Govt has prioritised task of building a capable state
In his latest newsletter released on Monday, outlining his plans for the new year and new decade, Ramaphosa said this was one of the most pressing challenges for South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said his administration had prioritised the task of building a "capable state" this year.
Ramaphosa said South Africa needed to significantly improve the capacity of government, which was meant to better the lives of citizens.
The president walked through the streets of Kimberley and other towns in the Northern Cape a fortnight ago during the African National Congress' glitzy birthday celebrations.
He said it was disheartening to see that despite progress in many areas, there were several glaring instances of service delivery failure.
Ramaphosa said this was why he believed one of the challenges South Africa faced was the need to build a capable state.
And he said a capable state started with the people who worked in it.
The president said government was committed to ending the practice of poorly qualified people being parachuted into positions of authority through political patronage.
He said a capable state also meant that state-owned enterprises needed to fulfil their mandates.
He conceded that companies that could not deliver, such as Eskom during load shedding, or that require continual bailouts such as the South African Airways, diminish the capacity of the state.
