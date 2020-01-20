Ramaphosa: ANC leaders agree to communicate as one voice
African National Congress (ANC) leaders have previously disagreed publicly on various issues, including the party’s policy on the nationalisation of the South African Reserve Bank.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that African National Congress (ANC) leaders have agreed to speak and act in one voice.
Ramaphosa on Monday evening addressed NEC members and alliance partners, the SACP and Cosatu, at the end of the party’s lekgotla in Centurion.
Ramaphosa said that a commitment had now been made that all leaders would be united in their communication.
"We all agreed that we will all speak and communicate one message. With the many voices that we are here, we all agreed that we will work and act with the discipline that should underpin our actions as members of this glorious movement."
MBOWENI CAUTIONED
Last week, the party cautioned Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to be aware of the implications of his comments about the party’s position to nationalise the South African Reserve Bank.
Mboweni, and NEC member, tweeted that the ANC adopted the wrong resolution during its policy conference in 2017 by wanting the central bank to be nationalised.
The issue of what purpose the reserve bank should and should not serve has once again played out within the ANC.
Party spokesperson Pule Mabe said that the leadership of the ANC was expected to be consistent, coherent and united on policy positions.
"The leadership of the ANC is expected to appreciate the need to articulate a consistent, coherent and unified message on policy positions. Unfortunately, public spats initiated without any provocation feeds into the narrative of lack of policy certainty."
ANC leaders counter-attacked each other last year about the mandate of the central bank, with some saying the mandate of the institution should be expanded to include job creation.
The party said that only the ANC national conference had the right and power to change any decisions.
Additional reporting by Sifiso Zulu.
