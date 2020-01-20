Probe launched into Sedibeng cops who allegedly assaulted, manhandled woman
The incident allegedly took place at one of Sedibeng’s district police stations on 18 January.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela on Monday said he was concerned about a video clip circulating on social media that showed police officers manhandling a woman.
The clip showed two officers dragging the screaming woman on the floor while one officer slapped her on the face twice.
Here we go yet again! Look at these @SAPoliceService members. This apparently took place at the Evaton police station. pic.twitter.com/Kqp8A7insU— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 20, 2020
Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said: “The members captured on the video have been identified and the departmental investigation is under way. Whatever measures that will be taken against the police officers will be guided by the outcome of the investigation. The provincial commissioner has reaffirmed the police’s zero tolerance for gender-based violence.”
