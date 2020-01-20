View all in Latest
Go

PE police issue warrants of arrest for double murder suspect

Results of forensic evidence collected on the scene suggested that 26-year-old Ezequiel Cossa was involved in his employers' deaths.

Ezequiel Cossa (26) is implicated in the double murder of Andre and Lydia Saaiman. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Ezequiel Cossa (26) is implicated in the double murder of Andre and Lydia Saaiman. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
3 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Port Elizabeth police have issued two warrants of arrest for a Mozambican man implicated in the murder of a Summerstrand couple dating back to 2017.

Andre and Lydia Saaiman, both in their sixties, were found murdered at their Scott Street home in November of that year.

Since the murders, their gardener - who lived on the premises - disappeared with all of his belongings.

Results of forensic evidence collected on the scene suggested that 26-year-old Ezequiel Cossa was involved in his employers' deaths.

The police's Priscilla Naidu: "At this stage, it is thought that he is no longer in South Africa. However, it cannot be ruled out that he perhaps may have come back to the country. For this reason, a South African warrant of arrest was issued as well as the Interpol warrant."

