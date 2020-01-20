Non-performing govt leaders should be held accountable, says Magashule
It started with a national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Friday and with the NEC lekgotla concluding on Monday.
IRENE - The African National Congress (ANC) on Sunday said 2020 would be the year of implementing the party's resolutions.
The party has been holding a series of meetings at the Saint George Hotel in Irene, Pretoria, this past weekend.
It started with a national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Friday and will see the NEC lekgotla concluding on Monday.
Issues on the agenda include parastatals, state of the economy and municipalities.
The ANC has over the years taken resolutions some of which are yet to be implemented.
Party members met in Kimberley in the Northern Cape for January 8th statement delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa and witnessed for themselves how desperate the situation is for the majority of residents there.
The party's secretary general Ace Magashule said non-performing government leaders should be held accountable.
“This is the year of implementation of our resolutions. We are also going to focus on the issue of local government. We’re not going to allow this, there are going to be consequences.”
Analysts have on numerous occasions been critical of the NEC, saying important meetings have become just talk shops.
Sanusha Naidu was one of them: “How much longer can we take this kind of issues that the president promises in terms of a capable state? I mean, we’ve heard this so many times.”
The NEC lekgotla wraps up on Monday with key decisions being made.
It, however, remains to be seen if the party will walk the talk.
