No load shedding today, despite constrained power systems: Eskom

The power utility said some of its emergency generators were supplementing the available generation capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that its power system remains constrained but there will be no load shedding on Monday.

The power utility said some of its emergency generators were supplementing the available generation capacity.

The embattled utility said the emergency generators would be replenished to ensure that they were at adequate levels to meet the demand for the week ahead.

Eskom has asked that customers use electricity sparingly as they monitor the power systems.