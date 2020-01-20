Mashaba aims to attract 18 million SAns that didn’t vote with new party
Herman Mashaba resigned from the Democratic Alliance in October, saying it was not the same party that he joined in 2014.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba on Sunday said his new political party aimed to attract the 18 million South Africans who didn't vote in last year's national election.
After months of speculation, Mashaba has confirmed that he will be launching a political party in June this year.
He said many South Africans were looking for a new political home.
“We just had elections seven months ago, 18 million South Africans did not register to vote. We do not have a single political party that responds to them. We need to ensure that we bring them into the political environment.”
