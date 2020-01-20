Maimane: We’re recruiting small parties to join new political formation
Former Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba confirmed that the party would be formed by June and would contest next year’s local government elections.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane on Monday said that small parties were being recruited to join a new political formation that he is expected to launch this year with former Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
Mashaba confirmed the party would be formed by June and contest next year’s local government elections. The former mayor launched the People’s Dialogue late last year to engage with South Africans about challenges facing the country.
Maimane said they needed small political parties to be part of the new movement.
“We are already recruiting South Africans from all different parts of the country. We want to bring a number of political parties on the go,” Maimane said.
He said he couldn’t say just yet what role he would play in the new party.
“As far as the party that Mr Mashaba is referring to, that work still needs to be worked on and those details are still being ironed out,” he said.
Maimane said he was confident the movement would bring together various roleplayers and play a critical role in the political landscape as well as hold public representatives accountable.
