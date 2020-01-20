Lesufi 'not satisfied' with explanations of Mpianzi, Seboko’s death
Parktown Boys' High pupil Mpianzi drowned in the Crocodile River during an orientation camp at a North West bush lodge.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department on Sunday said it was not satisfied by the explanations given after the deaths of schoolboys Enoch Mpianzi and Keamohetswe Seboko.
The two boys died in separate drowning incidents while in the care of their schools last week.
Parktown Boys' High pupil Mpianzi drowned in the Crocodile River during an orientation camp at a North West bush lodge.
WATCH: 'You cannot take kids to that place' - Mpianzi's father speaks about river
The grade 8 boy had not been wearing a life jacket during a water activity involving a raft made by pupils.
The department's Steve Mabona said they've asked questions about life jackets, adult supervision, and whether staff were aware of who could swim.
“Those are the questions we’ve been asking, the questions that the parents have been asking and we felt that an independent body will assist us because the responses that we had were not satisfactory.”
Seboko (13) died on Wednesday during a swimming lesson in the hostel pool at Laerskool Bekker in Magaliesburg.
On Sunday, officials said counselling was being provided for affected pupils and school personnel.
Speaking to the media outside the family home on Sunday afternoon, Lesufi said he had a very difficult session with the boy's family.
“The family has lots of questions, and they feel that there are things that are unexplained. I assured them, like we normally do, that with an incident like this, there is an independent forensic team to give a report that we can share with the family.”
WATCH: Informing Enoch Mpianzi's family of his death was very difficult - Lesufi
