Klapmuts parents, school meet over learner placements
Last week, on the first day of school, parents went to the school demanding their children be placed. They complained that learners were turned away because they did not speak Afrikaans.
JOHANNESBURG - Parents are meeting with Klapmuts Primary School regarding placement for learners on Monday afternoon.
They've staged a sit-in at the school until a solution was found.
Last week, on the first day of school, parents went to the school demanding their children be placed. They complained that learners were turned away because they did not speak Afrikaans.
African National Congress (ANC) Boland regional secretary Sabelo Mahlathi said that parents were not only upset because children were not accepted but that provision be made for the English medium of instruction for grades R,1,2 and 3 pupils.
"Learners are not fully at the school and are now outside. They are not being provided for in the interim while we wait for the department to bring the temporary classroom. However, what has happened is that the list has been provided to the department's officials of all the grades, so that there is a demand."
He said that the meeting was under way.
"The school has now committed to a meeting."
More in Local
-
IMF lowers growth forecasts for SA economy
-
PE police issue warrants of arrest for double murder suspect
-
WC Health Dept concerned after EMS crews attacked over weekend
-
Dept: Still a lot of questions over anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett's death
-
Enoch Mpianzi's family accepts SAHRC's legal assistance offer over drowning
-
Ramaphosa signs money bills into law, SOEs to possibly receive funding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.