Klapmuts parents, school meet over learner placements

Last week, on the first day of school, parents went to the school demanding their children be placed. They complained that learners were turned away because they did not speak Afrikaans.

Chalk and a blackboard duster in the refurbished Samson Senior Primary School in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Parents are meeting with Klapmuts Primary School regarding placement for learners on Monday afternoon.

They've staged a sit-in at the school until a solution was found.

Last week, on the first day of school, parents went to the school demanding their children be placed. They complained that learners were turned away because they did not speak Afrikaans.

African National Congress (ANC) Boland regional secretary Sabelo Mahlathi said that parents were not only upset because children were not accepted but that provision be made for the English medium of instruction for grades R,1,2 and 3 pupils.

"Learners are not fully at the school and are now outside. They are not being provided for in the interim while we wait for the department to bring the temporary classroom. However, what has happened is that the list has been provided to the department's officials of all the grades, so that there is a demand."

He said that the meeting was under way.

"The school has now committed to a meeting."

