JMPD vows to prosecute 308km/h speedster

In a video which has gone viral on social media, the motorist is seen clocking just over 300km/h on the highway.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has condemned the actions of a motorist who was driving at excessive speeds on what is believed to be the N1 highway in Gauteng.

The JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar said they viewed the actions of the driver in a very serious light.

“The motorist was in the freeway in Johannesburg and there’s a possibility that he or she will receive a notice through the post because speed cameras are operating on different roads on a 24-hour basis. If he or she fails to appear in court, then there will be a warrant of arrest.”

It’s not clear when the incident took place.