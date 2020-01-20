JMPD vows to prosecute 308km/h speedster
In a video which has gone viral on social media, the motorist is seen clocking just over 300km/h on the highway.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has condemned the actions of a motorist who was driving at excessive speeds on what is believed to be the N1 highway in Gauteng.
In a video which has gone viral on social media, the motorist is seen clocking just over 300km/h on the highway.
The JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar said they viewed the actions of the driver in a very serious light.
“The motorist was in the freeway in Johannesburg and there’s a possibility that he or she will receive a notice through the post because speed cameras are operating on different roads on a 24-hour basis. If he or she fails to appear in court, then there will be a warrant of arrest.”
It’s not clear when the incident took place.
Sheer madness!!!!! Video posted on Instagram. Look at the speed...N1 South Midrand. @MbalulaFikile @TrafficRTMC @TrafficRTMC @GP_CommSafety @AsktheChiefJMPD pic.twitter.com/tSr79DA6c8— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 19, 2020
