IMF lowers growth forecasts for SA economy
There is general consensus that nationwide power cuts have dented economic output and sapped investor confidence in the economy.
JOHANNESBURG - The International Monetary Fund has lowered its growth forecasts for the South African economy in 2020 and 2021, citing structural constraints and deteriorating public finances.
The IMF now sees the economy growing at 0.8% this year, down from a previous forecast for 1.1%.
It sees growth for next year at 1%, which is down from an earlier prediction of 1.4% growth.
There is general consensus that nationwide power cuts have dented economic output and sapped investor confidence in the economy.
Ailing state-owned utility Eskom, which generates more than 90% of the country's electricity, is struggling to meet demand because of breakdowns at its coal-fired power plants.
A number of businesses have expressed concerns that the cuts were crippling growth, which was threatening jobs.
In comparison, the IMF has maintained its growth projections for Nigeria at 2.5% for this year and the next.
Nigeria has been recovering slowly from a 2016 recession, thanks partly to a recovery in its crucial oil sector.
More in Business
-
Apple's Cook says global corporate tax system must be overhauled
-
Ramaphosa signs money bills into law, SOEs to possibly receive funding
-
SAA says flights operating normally after bailout talks stall
-
Ramaphosa: Govt has prioritised task of building a capable state
-
Public Enterprises Dept in talks with Treasury over SAA bailout
-
No load shedding today, despite constrained power systems: Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.