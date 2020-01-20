Harvey Weinstein claims there are 'stealth jurors' on case
The disgraced movie mogul is to be trialled on five counts pertaining to sexual assault, including two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape and one count of criminal sex act.
LONDON - Harvey Weinstein has claimed that there are a number of "stealth jurors" on his trial and it would stop him for getting a fair trial as he faces five counts pertaining to sexual assault.
The disgraced movie mogul is to be trialled on five counts pertaining to sexual assault, including two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape and one count of criminal sex act - all allegations which he vehemently denies - but he and his legal team are now claiming jurors are pretending to be impartial.
His lawyer Arthur Aidala filed legal documents earlier this week to claim that a number of the 12 jurors were holding "secret prejudices".
They allege one wrote on social network Facebook: "Goodbye Jury Duty. And goodbye Harvey Weinstein. I hope they convict you on all counts ... I was told not to talk about the trial if I was a juror ... I don't know if it's my past as a lawyer or my past at Disney but I'm free for the next 4 years - unlike Harvey! (sic)"
Whilst another wrote: "Ok that was my time on the Weinstein case. Do I get paid? I don't get up before 5 for free. Harvey you can't act for s**t with that walker you made it look like a prize on The Price is Right. Also, they're gonna crucify you. (sic)"
It comes after Weinstein's team revealed they are looking to declare a mistrial in his ongoing sexual assault case as they allege one of the jurors penned an upcoming novel titled Age of Consent, which is about older men pursuing younger women.
According to TMZ, Weinstein's team believe the topics discussed in the juror's novel - which is due to be published in July this year - are similar to the accusations against the disgraced movie mogul, and could therefore impact how the juror in question views the case. Weinstein's lead attorney, Donna Rotunno, claims the juror did not disclose the information about the book when being screened for jury duty.
More in Local
-
Lesufi 'not satisfied' with explanations of Mpianzi, Seboko’s death
-
Non-performing govt leaders should be held accountable, says Magashule
-
No load shedding today, despite constrained power systems: Eskom
-
ANC describes NEC lekgotla as one of the best it’s ever had
-
Bulls edge Lions in thrilling try fest
-
ANC NEC offers its condolences to Irvin Khoza’s family following death of wife
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.