GED expects probe into Enoch Mpianzi's death to be completed in 3 months

Parents and department officials met behind closed doors on Monday evening after the grade 8 pupil drowned at an orientation camp in Brits last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has appealed to parents at Parktown Boys' High School to allow the investigation into the death of 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi to take its course.

The department said that an independent investigation into Mpianzi's death was expected to be completed in three months.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said that he was confident that the process would get to the bottom of the tragedy.

"An independent probe will then assist us to get those answers because they are independent they will be in a position to interact with everyone that is involved, ask those questions and also we normally appoint law firms, people that know what evidence is, know about the collection of evidence."

#ParktownBoysHigh parents leaving a closer meeting at the school after being briefed about the investigation into the death of Enoch Mpianzi’s death. Parents reluctant to speak to media but some say off the record they’re waiting for the conclusion of the proble. BD pic.twitter.com/e2nMU2YIAK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 20, 2020

However, not everyone is convinced.

One parent, Mohammed Chenara, said that the school was not being transparent.

"We need this now because there are son many parents here who are unsure. 'Can I send my kid here knowing that when I pick my kid up tomorrow alive or in a body bag?' That's what I worry about."

Classes are expected to resume on Tuesday.

