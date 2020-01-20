GED expects probe into Enoch Mpianzi's death to be completed in 3 months

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
Go

GED expects probe into Enoch Mpianzi's death to be completed in 3 months

Parents and department officials met behind closed doors on Monday evening after the grade 8 pupil drowned at an orientation camp in Brits last week.

Flowers laid outside Parktown Boys' High School on 20 January 2020 after one of its pupils Enoch Mpianzi died at a school camp in the North West. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Flowers laid outside Parktown Boys' High School on 20 January 2020 after one of its pupils Enoch Mpianzi died at a school camp in the North West. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has appealed to parents at Parktown Boys' High School to allow the investigation into the death of 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi to take its course.

Parents and department officials met behind closed doors on Monday evening after the grade 8 pupil drowned at an orientation camp in Brits last week.

The department said that an independent investigation into Mpianzi's death was expected to be completed in three months.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said that he was confident that the process would get to the bottom of the tragedy.

"An independent probe will then assist us to get those answers because they are independent they will be in a position to interact with everyone that is involved, ask those questions and also we normally appoint law firms, people that know what evidence is, know about the collection of evidence."

However, not everyone is convinced.

One parent, Mohammed Chenara, said that the school was not being transparent.

"We need this now because there are son many parents here who are unsure. 'Can I send my kid here knowing that when I pick my kid up tomorrow alive or in a body bag?' That's what I worry about."

Classes are expected to resume on Tuesday.

WATCH: Parktown Boys’ parents: We need to hear the facts before criticising

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA