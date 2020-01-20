Gauteng traffic police continuing hunt for 308km/h speedster

The car’s speedometer showed the driver clocking 308km/h while being encouraged by a passenger in Afrikaans to go faster.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng traffic authorities on Monday said they were still searching for the driver captured on video clocking more than 300km/h in Midrand.

The video, which went viral on social media, showed the speedster in a 120km/h zone while being filmed by a passenger. Authorities appealed to the public to assist in nabbing the culprit.

Provincial traffic police confirmed an investigation was underway after the post went viral on social media.

The car’s speedometer showed the driver clocking 308km/h while being encouraged by a passenger in Afrikaans to go faster. But, the location was not clear.

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Obed Sibasa said: “We are warning drivers to comply or adhere to the rules of the road. Your days are numbered and we will surprise and arrest you.”

Sibasa said in order to catch the culprit they needed witnesses to come forward.