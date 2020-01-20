Fresh probe into death of anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett to get under way

Aggett, a doctor and trade unionist born on 6 October 1953, died in 1982 in police custody under mysterious circumstances.

CAPE TOWN - A fresh investigation into the death of anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett is expected to start on Monday in a Johannesburg court.

This after Justice Minister Ronald Lamola ordered the inquest be reopened.

At the time, his death was ruled to be a suicide.



But it left many unconvinced and questions have been swirling for decades.