Fresh probe into death of anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett to get under way
Local
Aggett, a doctor and trade unionist born on 6 October 1953, died in 1982 in police custody under mysterious circumstances.
CAPE TOWN - A fresh investigation into the death of anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett is expected to start on Monday in a Johannesburg court.
This after Justice Minister Ronald Lamola ordered the inquest be reopened.
At the time, his death was ruled to be a suicide.
But it left many unconvinced and questions have been swirling for decades.
