Cele: We can't suspend the cop involved in Samantha Radebe's death
Newlywed Samantha Radebe, 31, was killed in the crossfire between police and criminals while returning home from work.
ALEXANDRA - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Sunday said the man suspected of killing a woman in Alexandra township during a shootout would continue working for at least the next 48 hours.
Police are working to establish who fired the bullet that claimed her life.
Cele said firing or suspending the cop in question at this stage would be unlawful.
“You can't just wake up and fire someone because everyone has been complaining about you and take action.”
He said Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) was investigating the matter.
Cele said the outcome of the investigation would determine whether Ipid or the SAPS would continue with the investigation.
Meanwhile, Radebe's family say they would wait for the outcome of the investigation before deciding what action to take.
Cele visited the family on Sunday to pay his respects and give feedback on his meeting with SAPS and community leaders.
He also promised to keep them updated on the investigation.
But Radebe's brother Morena Mathane said they didn't want to preempt the process.
“Look, we respect the process and I suppose we need to see the process unfold. Let’s see what happens and let’s not judge the process as it unfolds.”
