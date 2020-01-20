View all in Latest
Go

Case against Sandra Munsamy’s alleged kidnappers postponed

Munsamy’s alleged abductors face charges of kidnapping, extortion, and attempted murder.

Durban businesswoman Sandra Munsamy. Picture: Facebook
Durban businesswoman Sandra Munsamy. Picture: Facebook
one minute ago

DURBAN - The case of four men accused of kidnapping Durban businesswoman Sandra Munsamy was postponed to Tuesday next week.

This after a complaint raised by Advocate Mxolisi Nxasana, who represented two of the accused.

The Durban Regional Court heard that the accused were moved from the Westville Correctional Services Centre to the Kokstad Correctional Centre. Nxasana raised the issue with this, saying that he was not consulted.

Munsamy’s alleged abductors face charges of kidnapping, extortion, and attempted murder.

Two of the accused, who are Mozambican nationals, face additional charges of entering and remaining in the country without a valid permit.

All four accused could not be named by order of the court. The men will return to court next week where prison authorities were expected to explain why the men had been moved to the Kokstad Correctional Centre.

